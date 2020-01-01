“Statistical data on the state of crime in the Russian Federation for 9 months of 2020 indicate a trend to decrease in the number of crimes against the person. Compared to last year, their number decreased by 6%, including the 4.6% decrease in intentional causing of serious harm to health.

Street acts of brigandage decreased by 19.2%, robberies - by 14%, thefts - by 2.7%, of which burglaries - by 21.3%.

The analysis of social and criminological data also shows a 7.4% decrease in the number of crimes committed by and in complicity with minors. In addition, 1.9% less criminal acts were committed by persons under the influence of alcohol, 13.6% less crimes - in a state of drug intoxication.

The number of crimes committed by foreign nationals and stateless persons in Russia decreased by 2.1% and of crimes committed against them - by 4.9%.

Thanks to the preventive work of the internal affairs bodies, including with the use of the “Safe City” hardware and software complex, it has become calmer in the streets. From January to September 2020, 10.2% fewer crimes in public places were registered as compared to the same period last year.

The operational situation at transport facilities remains stable. There the number of illegal acts decreased by 10.1%, including a decrease by 8.3% - in grave and especially grave offenses.

There were registered 8.9% fewer offenses in the sphere of family relations, including a decrease by 16.7% in the number of facts of intentional inflicting of grievous bodily harm, a decrease by 11.2% - of moderate and by 7.2% - of minor harm to health.

The total number of crimes registered in the country increased by 1.2%. This was mainly due to the increase in the number of criminal acts involving the use of IT technologies. They increased by 77%. This included the offenses committed with the use of the Internet which increased by 93.2%, and those committed with the use of the mobile communications - which increased by 97.7%.

The Russian MIA is taking steps to improve the inter-agency cooperation in order to effectively counter crime and control the operational situation,” said the spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.