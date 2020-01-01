“Police officers of Krasnodar together with colleagues from the regional Department of the FSB of Russia detained a local resident on suspicion of sending false messages about acts of terrorism.

Preliminarily, it was established that a 46-year-old man had sent to the authorities and companies of the Krasnodar Territory messages about bombs planted in shopping centers, hospitals, bus stations, ships and the airport. In the messages, the offender also demanded to pay him money totaling more than 274 million rubles.

Each received alarm message was checked by the police with representatives of other emergency services: people who were in the premises were evacuated, buildings were inspected, security zones were created. None of the reports was confirmed. No items threatening the life and health of citizens were found.

As a result of operational search activities the suspect was identified and detained. Currently, a criminal case has been instituted against the detainee on the grounds of a crime under part 3 of Article 207 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

During the search of the defendant's residence, the police seized 15 mobile phones, laptops, tablet computers, Internet modems and 58 SIM cards. Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for the man.

Currently, steps are being taken to establish all facts of the detainee’s unlawful activity,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.