Highly qualified foreign nationals are welcome guests in the Russian Federation. Their competence, knowledge and experience not only improve the performance and competitiveness of enterprises and organizations where they work, but also contribute to accelerating the socio-economic development and strengthening the scientific, technological and industrial potential of the national economy.

There is always a demand for highly skilled professionals in the labor market, jobs are created for them, their activities are highly valued, they are paid a decent salary.

Sometimes there is a situation when the contract of a highly qualified specialist with his employer is coming to an end. It is time to sum up, and new creative ideas and actions are no longer required. However, there is another employer with an offer of interesting, exciting, creative work (and high salary).

Is there a need for a highly qualified specialist to postpone the employment with a new employer until the completion of the contract with the old one?

Current migration legislation allows highly qualified professionals with valid work permits to have two or more such permits at the same time, including when changing employers.

At the same time, there are still requirements for each of the employers to submit to the territorial body of the Russian MIA notifications of the conclusion (termination) of the employment (civil-legal) contract with a highly qualified specialist, as well as notifications on the fulfillment of obligations to pay wages (remuneration) in the amount established by the current legislation.