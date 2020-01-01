Officers of the Division for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Cherepovets received information about the non-fulfillment of contractual obligations by one of the individual entrepreneurs. In the cause of a check of the received message, the police found that in January 2020, a resident of Cherepovets born in 2002 had signed a contract for transport services with one of the major information servers for taxi ordering. For 4 months the company provided transport services to a total of more than 5 million rubles. At the end of the term specified in the contract, the individual entrepreneur paid only 50 rubles.

The Investigation unit for Cherepovets of the Investigation Administration for the Vologda Region of the Investigative Committee of Russia region instituted a criminal case on the grounds of the crime stipulated in part 6 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Fraud involving the deliberate failure to fulfill contractual obligations in the sphere of business committed on a large scale”. The sanction of the article provides for imprisonment for a term of up to 6 years with a fine of up to 80 thousand rubles.