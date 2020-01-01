As a result of operational and investigative measures, criminal investigators of the Khabarovsk Linear Administration on Transport of the Russian MIA together with officers of the Russian Federal Security Service Department in the Khabarovsk Territory identified, detained and brought to the city of Khabarovsk previously repeatedly convicted 38-year-old resident of the Republic of Komi.

During the interrogation it was established that while intoxicated, the man had sent knowingly false messages about explosive devices planted in the Khabarovsk airport in July, August and September 2020.

The detainee admitted that he had sent false messages to the airport's website out of hooligan motives.

At present, the defendant's involvement in fifteen cases of false reports of bombs in planes and the terminal of Khabarovsk airport has been proved.

The investigation of the criminal case initiated by the investigative division of the Khabarovsk Linear Administration on Transport of the Russian MIA, on the grounds of the crime stipulated by part 2 of Article 207 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, continues.

The detainee is being checked for involvement in similar crimes.

This article presumes a maximum punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to five years.

Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for the man.