The duty unit of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Kaluga received a number of statements from citizens about the theft of property from private houses and outbuildings under construction.

While viewing CCTV footage from cameras installed near some of the buildings from which the thefts took place, police obtained a picture of the alleged suspect. It turned out to be a 32-year-old previously convicted citizen, included in the federal wanted list for committing acts of fraud in the Moscow Region.

As a result of a complex of operational and investigative measures, criminal investigation officers received information about the whereabouts of the wanted man, after which he was detained in one of the apartments of the regional center. Some of the stolen property was also found there.

In addition, operatives established the place where the man sold the stolen goods. Stolen items were also seized during the search.

According to law enforcement officers, the defendant penetrated into the premises of private houses under construction or other outbuildings and stole various power tools, which he sold, spending the money on his needs. According to preliminary data, the suspect was involved in nine similar episodes of illegal activity, the total damage from which exceeded 400 thousand rubles.

Criminal investigations into all the facts have been instituted on the grounds of a crime under Article 158 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Theft” by the Investigative units of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Kaluga.

Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for the suspect.