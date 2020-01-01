“Officers of the Criminal Investigation Administration of the MIA for the Kabardino-Balkar Republic detained two suspects of a series of thefts from bank accounts of citizens.

In June of this year, a young woman applied to the Inter-Municipal Police Division of Prokhladnensky. She said that she had received a call from a representative of a credit organization who offered to exchange the allegedly accrued bonuses for money. After agreeing to the operation, the victim provided the stranger with a code from the bank SMS-message, after which 134,500 rubles were debited from her account.

Currently, a criminal investigation into this fact has been instituted on the grounds of a crime under paragraph “d” of part 3 of Article 158 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

As a result of operational search measures, the police found that cousins, residents of the city of Volgograd, who had nothing to do with the bank - could be involved in the commission of the illegal act. They were detained and taken to the temporary detention facility of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Division “Prokhladnensky” where they confessed to the commission of this and five other similar crimes against residents of the Kabardino-Balkar Republic.

During the investigation it was established that the older brother, changing his voice to a female voice, called residents of the Republic on behalf of a bank employee. Fraudulently, he got access to their personal online bank accounts and transferred money to his account. The younger brother cashed the stolen money. It should be noted, that the accomplices were staying away from Kabardino-Balkaria - in the Moscow and Tambov regions.

Placement to custody has been selected as the preventive measure for the suspects.

There is reason to believe that the detainees may be involved in other similar offenses. The preliminary investigation continues,” said the Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.