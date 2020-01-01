“Criminal investigation officers of the Internal Affairs Administration for the Central Administrative District of the MIA of Russia GA for the city of Moscow together with colleagues from the Basmanny District detained a man suspected of intentional causing of serious harm to health.

It was established that in a hostel on Nizhnyaya Krasnoselskaya Street a conflict occurred between 2 acquaintances. During the quarrel, one of them grabbed stabbed his opponent with a kitchen knife.

As a result of operational search measures, the offender was detained near the scene of the incident. He turned to be a previously convicted resident of the Voronezh Region.

Investigator of the MIA of Russia Division for the Basmanny District of the city of Moscow initiated a criminal case on the grounds of an offense under Article 111 of the Russian Criminal Code. In respect of the defendants, the court selected a preventive measure in the form of remand in custody,” said the MIA of Russia Spokesperson Irina Volk.