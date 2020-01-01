“In the Sakhalin Region, the Investigative Unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Okhinsky Urban District have completed the investigation into a criminal case against a 45-year-old local resident accused of illegal catching of aquatic biological resources.

It was preliminarily established that in August 2019, in the territory of the state nature reserve in the northern part of Sakhalin Island, the defendant in violation of the law caught salmon at the site of its spawning on the Bolshaya Longry River. It should be noted, that the offender used prohibited tools - a fixed net and dragnet.

According to the investigation, the defendant extracted more than 2,000 pink salmons, harvested 151 kg of raw caviar and almost 245 kg of salted caviar. The total damage caused by his unlawful actions exceeded 18 million rubles.

Currently, a criminal case has been instituted against the suspects on the grounds of a crime under Article 256 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. The criminal case has been submitted to Court for consideration on the merits,” said the official representative of the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.