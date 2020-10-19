Officers of the Division for combating criminal encroachments on cargoes of the Volgograd Linear Administration on Transport of the Russian MIA during the operational search activities detained three suspects of the embezzlement of entrusted property.

It was preliminarily established that the 49-year-old worker of the ship, knowing that during the movement of the ship there were formed fuel savings, decided to steal and sell them. To implement his plan, he attracted two of his colleagues, and also agreed with an employee of another ship to sell him the stolen fuel.

On the way from the port of Rostov-on-Don to the river port of Samara, the ships were moored to each other for further fuel pumping. For the stolen 12 tons of fuel the organizer received from the buyer money in the amount of 252,000 rubles. During the commission of the theft the criminals were detained "red-handed” by law enforcers. Their illegal actions caused a material damage to the company in the amount of 340 thousand rubles.

Investigation Administration of the Volgograd Linear Administration on Transport of the Russian MIA, initiated criminal proceedings based on the features of an offense stipulated by part 3 of Article 160 of the RF Criminal Code “Appropriation or embezzlement”. The maximum sanction of this article involves a deprivation of liberty for up to six years.

Currently, the investigative and necessary procedural steps are being taken aimed at documenting the illegal activities of the suspects. With respect to the suspects a preventive measure has been chosen in the form of recognizance of non-exit and proper conduct.