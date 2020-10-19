Operatives of the MIA of Russia Division for the Prigorodny District solved the theft from the reception point of colored metal scrap in the territory of the rural settlement of Mikhailovskoye.

The theft was reported to the police by a private entrepreneur, the owner of the facility. The man said that two tons of copper, a laptop, a TV set, a DVR and other valuables were stolen from the facility. The victim estimated the damage at a total of 1.5 million rubles.

An investigative team was sent to the scene. Police interviewed the company's employees, clients, as well as possible witnesses. As a result, it was found that the offenders entered the territory of the unguarded object in a truck and with the help of a forklift stole sacks with copper. The offenders using the same device then went up to the window of the office, opened it and once inside the premises, took away a laptop and a TV-set.

In the course of operational search activities, five residents of the republic, aged between 20 and 32 years, who had previously come into conflict with the law and could have been involved in the major theft, came under the reasonable suspicion of the police. All of them were taken to the police division, where they confessed to the crime.

It turned out that each of the suspects performed specific tasks - some loaded scrap metal, and others made sure that no one noticed them. As a result of operational search activities the police was able to seize some of the money the suspects had received from the sale of the stolen property. It was established that the colored metal was sold by offenders to a buyer from Piatigorsk.

A criminal investigation was initiated pursuant to Article 158 of the Criminal Code (“Theft committed by a group of persons under preliminary collusion on a large scale”). The sanction of the article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 10 years. The detainees are being investigated for their involvement in similar crimes.