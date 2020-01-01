Investigator of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Division “Bolshemkamensky” has completed the investigation of criminal cases charging two residents of the city of Bolshoy Kamen with committing a series of property crimes.

All the crimes were committed between March and May 2020. The suspects jointly committed theft of property of citizens from private homes in the city of Bolshoy Kamen. They sold the stolen property, and disposed of the proceeds at their own discretion.

Illegal activities of the residents of the Primorsky Territory were stopped by the police.

The investigative unit of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Division “Bolshemkamensky” instituted criminal cases under paragraphs “a”, “b”, “c” of part 2 of Article 158, paragraph “c” of part 3 of Article 158 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Theft committed by a group of persons under preliminary collusion, with illegal entry into the dwelling, causing significant and large damage to citizens”.

The investigation has been completed. The defendant’s involvement in the committed crimes has been proved. The total damage caused to the victims as a result of the unlawful actions exceeded 900 thousand rubles.

Currently, the criminal case has been sent to Court for consideration on the merits. For committing a series of property offences the defendants may be sentenced to up to six years in prison.