Officers of the Unit to combat criminal encroachments on the cargoes of the Nakhodkinsky Linear Division on Transport of the Russian MIA together with officers of the FSB of Russia Department for the city of Nakhodka as a result of operational and search activities detained 15 residents of the Primorsky Territory aged from 29 years to 51 years, who as part of an organized group carried out the theft of petroleum products.

During the preliminary investigation, investigators of the Nakhodkinsky Linear Division on Transport of the Russian MIA found that a 41-year-old resident of the city of Nakhodka having access to tank cars arriving to the Krabovaya oil transshipment railway station as part of the transit trains, knowing the technology and specifics of the work, being acquainted with employees of the railway station and employees of the terminal for the transshipment of petroleum products, organized the theft of petroleum products.

During 2018, the 41-year-old defendant involved in the organized group a train maker of the Vladivostok railway station, three assistants of the train-driver and two train-drivers of the locomotive depot of the city of Partizansk, inspector-repairer of cars, duty station officers and workers of the terminal for transshipment of petroleum products.

The role of each member of the organized group was clearly defined.

The train maker received information from the duty officer of the Krabovaya railway station and the staff of the terminal on the name of oil products to be discharged, reported information about the planned delivery of tank cars and the type of oil products contained in them, the terminal staff provided concealment of the fact of theft of petroleum products, and the train-drivers and assistants on the instructions of the station duty officers, carried out the haul of cars and the installation of hoses in the tanks, by means of which they removed the fuel from the cars into cans, and carried away the stolen product from the station.

Later, the members of the group on their cars independently sold the stolen fuel. A part of the proceeds was left to themselves, and another part was given to the group organizer for subsequent criminal use.

As a result of the search operations, all the persons involved in the organized group were detained, a number of them was detained at the time of another attempted theft of oil products.

Investigators proved the involvement of the defendants in the theft of more than 25 tons of fuel worth in total about one and a half million rubles.

The investigators of the Nakhodkinsky Linear Division on Transport of the Russian MIA sent to court the case instituted on the fact of a crime stipulated by part 4 of Article 158 of the Russian Criminal Code.

The sanction of this article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 10 years.

The defendants will wait for a court ruling on their recognizance of non-exit and proper conduct.