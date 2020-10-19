The 10th session of the UN Convention Against Transnational Organized Crime Conference was held in Vienna from 12 to 16 October. The inter-ministerial Russian delegation was headed by the State Secretary - Deputy Minister of the Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation Igor Zubov.

In his video address to delegates at the opening of the event, he stressed that the main objective of the anniversary session was to launch a review mechanism for the Convention, which would facilitate its proper implementation, adequate defining of needs for technical assistance, and strengthening the international cooperation.

Igor Zubov also expressed the Russian Federation's commitment to combating crime in all its manifestations, reaffirmed the readiness to further develop equal international anti-criminal cooperation and actively participate in the review mechanism of the UN Convention against Transnational Organized Crime.

In addition to the resolution to launch the review mechanism of the UN Convention against Transnational Organized Crime, decisions were taken on countering human trafficking, firearms trafficking and environmental crimes.

In view of the epidemiological situation, the session had been held in a hybrid format for the first time, with the majority of delegations working at the Conference in the on-line mode.