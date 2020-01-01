“Police precinct officers of the MIA of Russia Division for the Ramenki District of Moscow detained a 42-year-old woman, who worked as a nurse, on suspicion of intentionally causing physical suffering to a pensioner.

A 50-year-old resident of Moscow turned to the police with a statement. He said that his 90-year-old grandmother could have been tortured by a nurse.

As a result of verification measures, the information was confirmed. Police officers detained the suspect in an apartment on the Michurinsky Avenue.

It was established that for a long time the nurse had been systematically beating her ward. The elderly woman was in a helpless state caused by her serious illness and could not ask for help.

Investigator of the MIA of Russia Division for the Ramenki District of the city of Moscow initiated a criminal case on the grounds of an offense under Article 117 of the Russian Criminal Code “Torture”. The suspect was detained in accordance with Article 91 of the RF Code of Criminal Procedure,” said the MIA official representative Irina Volk.