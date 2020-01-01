The duty-unit of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Leninsky Urban District received a statement from a 39-year-old local resident that an unknown person had penetrated his apartment in the village of Bobrovo and stole two pairs of wristwatches. The total damage amounted to more than 540 thousand rubles.

As a result of operational-search measures, police officers on suspicion of committing the crime identified and detained a resident of Moscow aged 34 with a previous criminal record.

Based on this fact, the Investigative unit of the MIA of Russia Administration initiated a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under Article 158 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Theft”.

With respect to the detainee a preventive measure has been chosen in the form of a recognizance of non-exit and proper conduct.