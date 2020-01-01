GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the Krasnodar Territory supervised the investigation by the investigation unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the city of Sochi of the criminal case instituted against a 50-year old local resident on the grounds of an offense under part 4 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

According to the investigation, the defendant, being the director of a construction company, attracted as investments the funds of 21 shareholders under the guise of building an apartment building in the Golubye Dali Street. The defendant concealed from the victims the fact that there were no permits for the construction of the facility. As a result, the defendant did not fulfill his obligations, and disposed of the money at his discretion.

As a result of the unlawful activities of the unscrupulous developer, victims suffered a damage totaling more than 160 million rubles.

For the period of the preliminary investigation, placement to custody was selected by court as the preventive measure for the suspect.

The investigation unit of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Sochi collected sufficient evidence, in connection with which the criminal case with the indictment approved by the prosecutor was sent to Court for consideration on the merits. Sanctions of the incriminated article provide for a maximum sentence of imprisonment for up to ten years.