The Leninsky District Court in Cheboksary passed a sentence to two residents of Cheboksary who were found guilty of real estate fraud.

During the investigation of the criminal case instituted by the Investigative Administration of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Cheboksary on the grounds of a crime under section 4 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Fraud”, it was established that the criminal activity was conducted by the man under the guise of real estate agents. They found people, for a small fee got their agreement to take on a loan to purchase real estate, promising to fulfill all financial obligations. Some of the money was spent on the purchase of housing, the rest of the funds remained in the pocket of the offenders. It should be noted, that in fact, they did not repay the loan, leaving citizens with debts to the bank. Under that scheme, two residents of the republic were deceived, and the damage to credit institutions amounted to more than 3 million rubles.

For the period of the preliminary investigation, a preventive measure in the form of a recognizance of non-exit and proper conduct was chosen for the defendants aged 32 and 35.

The Leninsky District Court of Cheboksary found both defendants guilty of the crimes and sentenced them to prison terms of 1 year six months to two years, with serving their sentences in a penal colony of the general regime. The sentence has not yet come into force.