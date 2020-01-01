“Officers of the Criminal Investigation Administration of the MIA of Russia GA for St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region suppressed the illegal activities of a group, whose members were suspected of a series of frauds against pensioners.

According to the operatives, the offenders acted according to the same scheme. They called elderly citizens and introduced themselves as employees of the city's leading medical organization. And then they reported that the victims allegedly had serious diseases and urgently needed to start treatment. Scared people agreed, but instead of drugs the accomplices sold them dietary supplements at prices inflated several times. Seven such facts have now been established. In the latest case, the victim did not have time to give 106 thousand rubles for imaginary medicines, as her husband intervened in time.

Сriminal cases were instituted on the grounds of a crime stipulated by Article 159 of the RF Criminal Code.

As a result of operational and search activities, operatives together with representatives of the Rosgvardia detained seven suspects at their residence addresses in the cities of Otradnoye and Volkhov in the Leningrad Region. Most of them were relatives.

During searches, 35 mobile phones, 20 electronic data carriers, 19 SIM cards, 7 laptops with personal data of residents of St. Petersburg, about 500 jewelry items, bank cards, money in rubles and foreign currency, as well as 4 cars were seized.

In addition, a non-residential building was found by police at one of the sites on the 16th line of the city of Otradnoye, which had been allegedly used as a drug laboratory. The seized equipment and chemical reagents were sent for forensic study.

The suspects were detained pursuant to Article 91 of the Criminal Procedure Code of the Russian Federation. In the near future a preventive measure will be chosen in relation to them. The preliminary investigation continues,” said the Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.