A 41 years old local resident applied to the duty-unit of police division No. 1 of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Komsomolsk-on-Amur. The applicant reported that he had received a phone call from a bank demanding to repay the debt on the consumer loan of 495,000 rubles. The man explained to the bank employee that he had not received any loans. After than the citizens applied to the police for help.

During the operational-search activities the police identified and detained the suspect in committing the offense. He turned out to be the 38-year-old brother of the victim. Previously, the man was tried for property offenses.

According to the defendant, on the official website of the credit organization he provided the passport details of his relative. On the basis of the data provided, the bank transferred the money to the suspect's settlement account. The offender knew from the start that there would be no payments to the bank to repay the loan. He disposed of the money at his own discretion.

The criminal case was instituted in accordance with the features of a crime stipulated by part 1 of Article 159 of the RF Criminal Code “Fraud in the sphere of lending”. This article presumes a maximum punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to two years.

With respect to the detainee a preventive measure has been chosen in the form of a subscription of his own recognizance and appropriate behavior.