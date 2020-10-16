“Officers of the Metropolitan Police together with colleagues from the FSB of Russia Department for Moscow and the Moscow Region suppressed the activities of a group whose members were suspected of organizing illegal migration.

It was preliminarily established that the offenders for a monetary reward illegally produced for foreign nationals the documents necessary for the registration at the place of residence and obtaining patents. In addition, the defendants sold fictitious registrations at the place of residence and migration cards, stamping them and national passports with fake stamps of exit and entry to the Russian Federation.

As a result of operational search activities, seven suspects, citizens of neighboring countries, were detained in the city of Moscow with the power support of Rosgvardia officers.

During searches of the places of residence of the alleged accomplices, operatives found blanks of migration cards, forged patents and driver's licenses, detachable notices of the arrival of a foreign national or stateless person at the place of residence. In addition, cash registers were seized, cheques of payment for patents, seals, stamps and office equipment, which was used to make forged documents.

The Investigation unit of the IA Administration for the Otradnoye District of the city of Moscow initiated a criminal case on the grounds of a crime stipulated by Article 322.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. The court chose in respect of the suspects a preventive measure in the form of remand in custody,” said the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.