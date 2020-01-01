“Criminal investigation officers of the MIA of Russian Division for the Filevsky Park District of Moscow and officers of the Criminal Investigation Division of the IA Administration for the Western Administrative District of the MIA of Russia GA for the city of Moscow, with the assistance of officers of the Center for Operational and Tracking Information of the IA Administration for the Western Administrative District, found the missing child.

On October 14, a local woman made a statement to the territorial police division that her 12-year-old daughter was missing. According to the woman, the girl had left the apartment around 3 p.m. and did not return home since.

The police immediately began search activities, during which internal affairs bodies of Moscow and the suburbs received orientations with the description of the child, interviewed neighbors and friends of the girl, examined the places of her possible stay.

Thanks to the professional actions of the police, the girl's whereabouts have been established. At the moment her life and health are not in danger.

All the circumstances of the incident are being established,” said the Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.