Officers of the Administration for Drug Control of the MIA of Russia GA for the Moscow Region, together with colleagues from the MIA of Russia Division for the Urban District of Solnechnogorsk, as a result of operational-search measures, on suspicion of illegal drug trafficking detained a local resident aged 42.

When police searched his residence, they found and seized 12 plastic bags. The investigation established that the seized substance was heroin weighing in total about 400 grams.

The investigator of the MIA of Russia Division has instituted criminal proceedings against the defendant under Article 30 and Article 228.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Attempted illegal production, sale or transfer of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances or their analogues”. Placement to custody was selected by the Solnechnogorsky City Court as the preventive measure for the offender.