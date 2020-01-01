The Tomponsky District Court of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) sentenced a 63-year-old local resident accused of committing a crime under part 3 of Article 256 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, “Illegal extraction (catching) of aquatic biological resources”.

The criminal case was initiated on the basis of the materials of the Russian Federal Security Service's Department for the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia), Rosrybolovstvo and investigated by the investigator of the MIA of Russia Division for the Tomponsky District.

The inquiry and the court found that in April of this year, the defendant in the waters of the river Tompo, without a proper license, in violation of fishing rules, in collusion with his friend, using fishing nets and fishing rods, illegally carried out ice fishing of 524 specimens of harius and 23 specimens of sloth. As a result of illegal actions, aquatic biological resources suffered an especially large damage assessed at more than half a million rubles.

The defendant fully admitted his guilt in the act.

The court, taking into account the evidence gathered by law enforcement officers, sentenced the perpetrator to two years' imprisonment (suspended) with a probationary period of one year. In accordance with the court's decision, the seized fishing gear will be destroyed.