During the monitoring of the media and the Internet, the police found publications that in the woods near the territory of a garden association in the city of Kemerovo unknown persons made caches with prohibited substances. Officers of the Drug Control Administration of the MIA of Russia GA for the Kemerovo Region have established surveillance of the area, as well as carried out a set of operational and investigative measures. As a result, the operatives detained the drug dealer red-handed.

The police seized from the suspect synthetic drug “salt” weighing more than two kilograms. In addition, in the mobile phone of the detainee, the police found the coordinates of 16 caches located in the forest. Subsequently, 400 grams of the drug mephedrone and 1,100 amphetamine tablets were seized from there. The total weight of the seized drugs was about three kilograms.

According to investigators, the suspect was a courier of an on-line store selling drugs. He received large batches of the prohibited substance in a non-contact way, packed them into smaller batches and equipped “caches” with drugs. A set of operational and investigative measures aimed at identifying the accomplices of the drug dealer and supplier of the seized drugs is currently under way.

Currently, the investigator of the GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the Kemerovo Region instituted a criminal case against the suspect on the features of a crime stipulated by part 3 of Article 30 of the Russian Criminal Code, part 5 of Article 228.1 of the Russian Criminal Code, part 3 of Article 30 of the Russian Criminal Code, part 4 of Article 228.1 of the Russian Criminal Code. The sanctions of the articles provide for a maximum penalty of up to life imprisonment. For the time of the investigation the suspect is placed into custody.