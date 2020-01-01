The statement of the attack against a local woman was received by the police duty-unit on the evening of October 13. The 42-year-old woman explained that a few hours ago an unknown man in the street snatched away from her a bag containing 430,000 rubles of pension money and ran away.

Passers-by detained the offender, took the bag from him and handed it over to the victim. A few minutes later, however, the offender managed to escape and fled.

The police officers who arrived on the scene. Having studied the CCTV footage and interviewed the victim, they drew up an orientation with the description of the suspect, which was immediately circulated to all the external services. The pepper spray seized from the scene was sent for examination.

As a result of operational search activities, on suspicion of committing the illegal act, operatives detained a 26-year-old local resident, previously convicted for theft.

Currently, a criminal case has been instituted against the detainee on the grounds of a crime under part 2 of Article 162 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Brigandage”. This article presumes a maximum punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to ten years. The suspect was detained pursuant to Article 91 of the Russian Federation Criminal Procedure Code.