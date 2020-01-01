“Criminal investigation officers of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Nevsky District of St. Petersburg have suppressed a series of frauds against elderly citizens. Among the victims there is a 96-year-old veteran of the Great Patriotic War (World War II).

A few days ago, a pensioner contacted the police, and reported that she had become a victim of a scam. The police found out that two strangers approached the victim near her house on the Schlisselburg Avenue. They persuaded the woman that she was entitled to a pension allowance, and to get it, 30,000 rubles had to be paid. The money would allegedly be returned together with the allowance. The veteran of the Great Patriotic War believed the offenders and gave them her savings. A criminal case was instituted with regard to the fact under part 2 of Article 159 of the Russian Criminal Code.

Police quickly located the suspects and detained a 70-year-old woman and her 46-year-old daughter on the Prospekt Stachek Avenue. Preliminary it was established that the accomplices in a similar way got hold of the money of two other elderly residents of the Kirovsky District of St. Petersburg. The total damage exceeded 600 thousand rubles.

One of the detainees is currently under house arrest. With respect to her mother a preventive measure has been chosen in the form of a recognizance of non-exit and proper conduct. The preliminary investigation continues,” said the official spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.