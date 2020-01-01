“Operatives of the Division of Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA Administration for the North-Western Administrative District of the MIA General Administration for the City of Moscow suppressed the activities of an organized group whose members were making jewelry and selling them under the guise of products of one of the largest foreign companies.

As a result of operational search activities, the police found in Moscow a jewelry workshop, whose employees illegally used the means of goods individualization.

It was established that the offenders sold their products through an on-line store and salon located on the Sushchevsky Val Street.

During the searches, the police seized, documents, equipment and jewelry which, according to the study, were counterfeit. A forensic commodity examination is currently under way to determine the damage caused to the rights holder.

The Criminal Investigation unit of the Internal Affairs Administration for the North-Western Administrative District of the MIA of Russia General Administration for the city of Moscow initiated a criminal case on the grounds of an offense under Article 180 of the Russian Criminal Code. Eight defendants were detained. Currently, they have been charged with the alleged act and a restraining order has been given to them in the form of a recognizance of non-exit and appropriate conduct. The preliminary investigation continues,” said the Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.