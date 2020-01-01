The Investigation Unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the city of Arzamas completed an investigation into a multi-episode criminal case charging a 30-year-old local woman with crimes of fraud in tourism.

During the investigation it was established that from spring to autumn last year the manager of one of the travel firms of Arzamas concluded contracts with customers on the sale of tourist products. Having received money from customers, the travel agent did not fulfill her obligations to organize the leisure.

A criminal case was instituted against the dishonest manager by the investigative unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the city of Arzamas on the grounds of a crime under part 3 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

The investigator found that the defendant misused the funds received from clients: she did not buy air-tickets, did not pay for accommodation of tourists in hotels and did not book tours. The woman was just spending the money at her own discretion.

During the investigation, the defendant was found to be involved in 36 episodes of the criminal activity. Residents of the Arzamassky District, cities of Moscow, Saransk, Saratov and Nizhny Novgorod suffered from the actions of the offender. The total material damage caused to the victims exceeded 5 million rubles

Currently, the criminal investigation of the criminal case is completed, it has been sent to court for consideration on the merits.

This article presumes a maximum punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to six years.