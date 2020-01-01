The owner of a private hotel in the village of Vitiazevo made a statement to the duty-unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the city of Anapa. The man explained to the police that two televisions disappeared from the premises of the summer kitchen located in the yard of his private house.

Police officers who arrived at the indicated address inspected the scene, interviewed possible eyewitnesses and made an orientation for the search for the suspect, which was circulated to all the crews on duty.

As a result of operational search activities on one of the streets of the resort village, criminal investigation officers detained a 45-year-old visitor from a neighboring country in an attempt to withdraw the stolen equipment in a taxi car.

Further investigation established the suspect's involvement in six other cases of similar unlawful acts committed in the territory of the resort town. The total damage caused to the victims exceeded 200,000 rubles. The man sold some of the stolen property and disposed of the money at his discretion.

Investigation unit of the Internal Affairs Division for the city of Anapa have instituted a criminal investigation against the defendant on the grounds of a crime under part 3 of Article 158 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Theft”. This article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 6 years. For the period of the preliminary investigation, placement to custody was selected by court as the preventive measure for the offender.