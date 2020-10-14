Officers of the criminal investigation of Dudinka detained two young people involved in the theft of money and goods from the store in the rural settlement of Karaul.

The police duty-unit received information from a man born in 1976, who was a shop assistant. He said that unknown persons had entered the premises of the village store and stole money in the amount of 127,000 rubles and various goods worth more than 88,000 rubles. The total damage exceeded 215 thousand rubles.

Criminal investigation officers immediately went to the scene of the crime. In the course of operational activities, the theft suspects were detained. They were two 19-year old local residents. The operatives managed to find out that the offenders had penetrated the store through the window, stole money and various goods, and then fled the scene, after packing the stolen goods in a shopping bag. The police seized the stolen property and returned it to the rightful owner.

The Investigation unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Taimyrsky District prosecuted the offenders on the features of a crime stipulated by part 2 of Article 158 of the Russian Criminal Code “Theft”. The sanction of this article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 5 years.