“ES&CC officers of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Ivanovo Region revealed the fact of attempted fraud committed by a group of persons on a particularly large scale. Police found that the lawyer and his friend tried to appropriate 13 million rubles belonging to a 79-year-old resident of Kineshma. To do that, the offenders issued a fictitious loan agreement, according to which the woman had allegedly borrowed a large sum from a member of the criminal duo.

According to the available information, in order to get the signature of the victim, the defendants staged a performance. An unidentified citizen disguised as a courier of the delivery service showed the woman a mailed television set-top box. The pensioner, due to her age, did not understand the situation and accepted the parcel, signing on the documents provided. As police later established, her signature was placed on blank sheets, which were later used to forge a loan agreement and the act of acceptance and transfer of funds.

On the basis of those forged documents, the suspects prepared a lawsuit to recover the amount of debt, interest for the use of other people's money, penalties and legal expenses.

The claim was sent to the Kineshmsky City Court of the Ivanovo Region, where it was established during the hearing that the victim had not entered into a loan agreement and her signatures had been fraudulently obtained. Experts confirmed the fact of pasting-up in the production of this document and the attached act of acceptance and transfer of funds.

On the basis of the materials collected by the police, the Investigative Administration for the Ivanovo Region of the Investigative Committee of Russia have opened a criminal case against the suspects under part 3 of Article 30, part 4 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. In respect of them, the court selected a preventive measure in the form of remand in custody,” said the MIA of Russia Spokesperson Irina Volk.