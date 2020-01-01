“Officers of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Udmurt Republic supported by colleagues from the Rosgvardia suppressed the activities of a group, whose members were suspected of stealing citizens' money by selling glasses and accessories to them at inflated prices.

During the preliminary investigation it was established that the group had been organized between October 2019 and March 2020 by a resident of the city of Izhevsk. The offenders made door-to-door rounds and, under the pretext of opening a new optics salon, offered residents to test free of charge their eyesight. Then they asked citizens, mostly pensioners, to show their glasses. Using medical terminology, the defendants convinced them that wearing such glasses had a detrimental effect on the state of eyesight and health in general. As an alternative, they offered their product - optics of allegedly European production at prices from 5 to 7 thousand rubles, for pensioners there was a “preferential price” - 1.5 - 2 thousand rubles. The alleged accomplices honed their eloquence skills daily in trainings and briefings.

According to experts, the purchase value of the glasses sold by the defendants did not exceed 100 rubles.

According to available information, in July 2020 the organizer closed the office in the city of Izhevsk and together with the rest of the participants moved to Kazan, where their illegal activities continued. In addition, the offenders opened offices in the republics of Komi and Mari El.

Nine offenders have been detained on suspicion of committing the crimes. Their involvement in 15 cases of theft was preliminarily established. Investigation unit of the MIA for the Udmurt Republic initiated criminal cases on the grounds of an offense under part 4 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. The detainees faced the charges. With regard to the organizer a measure of restraint in the form of a ban on certain actions has been chosen, and with regard to the rest of the participants -recognizance of non-exit and proper conduct.

As a result of searches in Izhevsk, Kazan, Yoshkar-Ola and Syktyvkar, 600 receipts with data of citizens, almost 700 pairs of glasses and cases for them were found and seized.

Currently, investigative steps are being taken to establish possible accomplices in the unlawful activity as well as to find victims,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.