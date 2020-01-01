“Officers of the Criminal Investigation Department of the MIA of Russia GA for St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region, supported by the Rosgvardia, detained two previously repeatedly convicted men and a woman suspected of telephone fraud.

According to available information, the offenders called elderly residents of St. Petersburg and introduced themselves as their friends or relatives. They told a pre-invented story that a bag with documents and bank cards had been stolen from them. However, it was possible to return the stolen property by paying a ransom to the thieves. When gullible pensioners agreed to lend money to the interlocutors, one of the group members came to them and collected the money.

To date, six elderly people aged between 83 and 90 have been identified as victims of the suspects. According to preliminary data, the damage they suffered amounted to about 500 thousand rubles.

Criminal proceedings were instituted by the investigation bodies on the grounds of crimes stipulated by Article 159 of the RF Criminal Code. The court chose for two suspects a preventive measure in the form of remand in custody, for their accomplice - a recognizance of non-exit and proper conduct.

During searches of the places where the detainees lived, magnetic data carriers, bank cards, laptops, SIM cards and mobile phones, which had evidentiary value in the criminal cases, were seized.

Currently, operative investigative steps are being taken to establish all the circumstances of the incident,” said the Spokesperson of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.