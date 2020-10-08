During the search, 264 rounds of ammunition, a pistol and a cooled assault rifle converted into a shooting gun, as well as components of arms and tools for artisanal modification of the design of the cooled arms were seized from the suspect during the search by police officers.

On October 8, 2020, officers of the 6th Division of the Criminal Investigation Administration of the MIA of Russia GA for the Nizhny Novgorod Region, MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Dzerzhinsk, with the assistance of the Department of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) in the Nizhny Novgorod Region during a search of the place of a 29-year-old resident of the city of Dzerzhinsk, seized: a rifled self-loading pistol and an assault rifle, converted in a home-made way from a cooled gun into combat arm firing live ammunition, 3 devices for silent shooting, 14 rounds of 7.62 mm caliber, 250 rounds of 9 mm caliber ammunition, as well as components of arms and tools and items used to make artisanal changes to the design of the cooled arms.

According to the conclusions of forensic studies carried out by experts, the seized arms belonged to firearms and had traces of alteration. The Inquiry unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the city of Dzerzhinsk prosecuted the suspect on the features of a crime stipulated by part 1 of Article 222 of the Russian Criminal Code. The sanction of the article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 4 years.