Officers of the Drug Control Administration of the MIA of Russia GA for the Altai Territory detained a group of citizens who, according to preliminary information, were involved in the distribution of banned substances in the Territory.

According to operational data, one of the defendants - a resident of the Krasnodar Territory born in 1997 - was “sent on a business trip” from Moscow to Barnaul with a wholesale batch of narcotic substances. To cover up his illegal activities, he bought a dog of expensive breed “Sharpei” in the regional capital. Walking the animal, the tourer made caches with drugs.

Officers of the Drug Control Administration of the MIA of Russia GA for the Altai Territory, supported by fighters of the special unit “Grom”, detained the suspect. During a search of the rented apartment, the police found and seized more than 150 grams of synthetic drug.

It was established that together with the resident of the Krasnodar Territory "had worked" with four so-called "retail cache-fillers" from whom about 350 grams of banned substances were seized.

According to the examination, about 500 grams of synthetics were seized from the defendants in total.

At present, all five suspects have been prosecuted on the grounds of a crime under paragraph “d” of part 4 of Article 228.1 of the Russian Criminal Code. This article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 20 years.

Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for the suspects.