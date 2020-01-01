The duty-unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Chernushinsky Urban District received a message from a forestry worker. The man reported that he found a place of illegal felling of trees in the woods.
Law enforcers immediately arrived on the scene, conducted an inspection, interviewed possible witnesses. As a result of operative-search activities the Police identified and detained the suspect. He turned to be a 59-year-old local resident without a criminal record.
It was preliminarily established that the man using a chainsaw had illegally cut down conifers and hardwood trees. Then he sold them for firewood to the villagers. The amount of the damage exceeded 300,000 rubles.
The citizen was prosecuted in accordance with the features of a crime stipulated by part 3 of Article 260 of the Criminal Code “Illegal felling of forest stands”.
