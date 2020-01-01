Officers of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Criminal Investigation, together with colleagues from the MIA of Russia Administration for the Leninsky Urban District supported by SOBR fighters of the Rosgvardia detained two natives of one of the CIS countries, aged 29 and 35 years, suspected of committing brigandage.

It was established that the offenders, being in the workers' settlement of Drozhino, approached a 25-year-old resident of Moscow and, posing as employees of the store where the young man worked, asked to give them a lift to the place of work. The man agreed, on the way one of the passengers took out an object, visually similar to a gun, and, threatening the driver with it, forced him to stop the car. The offenders then stole 320,000 rubles and two mobile phones. To prevent the victim from chasing them, one of the offenders made a shot at him. The total damage amounted to more than 360,000 rubles.

The young man with a gunshot wound was taken to hospital.

The Investigative unit of the MIA of Russia Regional Administration initiated a criminal case against the suspects on the grounds of a crime under Article 162 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Brigandage”. This article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 15 years.

While examining the CCTV footage, police officers identified the vehicle in which the suspects fled. As a result of operational-search measures, the suspects were detained at the places of their residence.

Placement to custody was selected by court as the preventive measure for the offenders.