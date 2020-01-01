The GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the Novosibirsk Region completed the investigation of a criminal case against the head of several commercial companies, who was living in Novosibirsk. The man born in 1981 is charged with fraud and theft on a particularly large scale.

The investigation found that between June 2013 and May 2018, the defendant, by deception and abuse of trust, using his official position, stole money from 13 agricultural producers located in various entities of the Russian Federation under the pretext of receiving payment for the upcoming supply of agricultural equipment.

In addition, during the same period, the offender, under the guise of intentions to purchase agricultural machinery, stole agricultural equipment belonging to five organizations engaged in its supply.

In total, the defendant committed theft of property from seventeen legal entities and one individual for a total of more than 60.5 million rubles.

Those unlawful actions were revealed by officers of the Department for Combating Economic Crimes of the MIA of Russia GA for the Novosibirsk Region, together with colleagues from the Leninsky police division of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Novosibirsk and the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Division “Novosibirsky”.

During the investigation, the defendant partially compensated the damage in the amount of about 12.4 million rubles. The court imposed an arrest on the property of the defendant with a total value of more than 64 million rubles.

The man was charged with committing 19 episodes of criminal activities under parts 3, 4 of Article 159, parts 3, 4 of Article 160 of the Russian Criminal Code. The criminal case was sent to court for consideration.