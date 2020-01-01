“Officers of the MIA of Russia GA for the North Caucasus Federal District with the participation of the Rosgvardia detained a resident of the Stavropol Territory, suspected of illegal trafficking of arms, explosives and narcotics of plant origin.

It was preliminarily established that the offender grew and cultivated cannabis on homesteads located in the Blagodarnensky Urban District. He sold ready-made batches of drugs through caches: first received a prepayment for illegal goods, and then informed the buyers of the sites where the drugs were hidden.

During a special operation, the police, under the guise of clients, purchased from the suspect prohibited substances, which according to the results of the forensic study were recognized as a narcotic, cannabis, with a total weight of more than 1 kilogram.

As a result of further search activities, two cannabis plantations were found. About 900 plants with a root system, ready-to-sell drugs and equipment for packing, as well as items similar to a Makarov pistol, silencer, grenade, fuse and other prohibited items and substances were seized and sent for examination.

The GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the Stavropol Territory initiated a criminal case on the features of offenses stipulated by Articles 222, 222.1 and 228.1 of the RF Criminal Code.

Placement to custody has been selected as the preventive measure for the detainee. The preliminary criminal investigation is on-going,” said the Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.