“The Investigative Administration of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Urban District of Podolsk completed the preliminary investigation of a criminal case against a resident of the city of Yekaterinburg, who is suspected of committing crimes under Articles 30 and 228.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

In August this year, as a result of operational search measures, the police detained the offender near his vehicle in a wooded area near the village of Severovo. During the inspection of the vehicle in the cabin under the car rear door trim, as well as in the box from the acoustic system, 15 bundles of crystallized substance of light color were found. The forensic investigation established that the seized substance was a narcotic drug - methylephedrone with a total weight of about 7 kilograms.

The suspect said that in the forest in the Urban District of Odintsovo there were two more caches with drugs. He was planning to pick them up and transport them to the city of Yekaterinburg for subsequent sale. When police officers arrived at the site, they found the caches containing almost three kilograms of drugs.

The criminal case with the indictment approved by the prosecutor has been submitted to the Podolsky City Court of the Moscow Region for consideration on the merits,” said the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.