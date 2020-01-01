Police division No. 6 of the MIA of Russia Administration for Lipetsk received a statement from representatives of the Lipetsky city forestry about illegal felling of trees. The fact of cutting down of 19 oak trees was revealed by state forest inspectors when inspecting the territory.

As a result of implementing a complex of operational and investigative measures and investigative actions, the criminal investigation officers established the identity of the suspect. It turned out to be a 34-year-old resident of Lipetsk.

The suspect was prosecuted in accordance with the features of a crime stipulated by part 3 of Article 260 of the Criminal Code “Illegal felling of forest stands on an especially large scale”.

As part of the investigation, it was established that the forestry area where the defendant had cut down more than 60 cubic meters of oak was located in a specially protected natural territory. The maximum diameter of the sawed-off trunk was 72 centimeters. Some oaks were more than a hundred years old. The intruder did not yet take out three of the cut-down trees. The cut down oaks remaining in the forest were seized by the police.

Material damage caused by the actions of the suspect to the regional Forestry Administration exceeded 20 million rubles. The man may be sentenced to a punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to 7 years.