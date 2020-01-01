Officers of the MIA of Russia Division for the Temryuksky District, when checking the information received from the supervisory authority, revealed a fact of fraud.

It was established that the suspect, when receiving a subsidy for the development of agriculture, provided knowingly false information about the actual construction of greenhouses on his land, and then made a false act of examination. Then the man applied for a subsidy to pay off the material resources allegedly spent in the construction of the greenhouses. Thus, the offender illegally received funds in the amount of more than 625 thousand rubles as a subsidy and disposed of it at his own discretion.

Investigation unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Temryuksky District, have instituted criminal proceedings against the suspect on the grounds of a crime under part 3 of Article 159.2 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Fraud in receiving benefits”. This article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 6 years. For the period of the preliminary investigation a preventive measure in the form of a written undertaking not to leave the place and proper behavior was chosen for the man.