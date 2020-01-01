A suspect in the theft of money from a monastery in the Vladimir Region has been detained by officers of the MIA of Russia Division for the Vyaznikovsky District with the assistance of colleagues from the Ryazan Region.

In September of this year, the abbot of one of their temples in the Vyaznikovsky District reported to the police the disappearance of 800,000 rubles collected by parishioners for the repair of the temple.

At the scene, the police found that the money was kept in a closet in the abbot's cell, and the novices living there could have known about that. One of them, a 34-year-old native of the Pskov Region, left the monastery immediately after the loss of money and got out of contact.

For several days, the police carried out search operations, interviewed eyewitnesses of the incident and restored a possible route along which the alleged attacker could move, including in the territories of neighboring regions.

As a result of the work carried out, the police detained the suspect in the Ryazan Region.

The man confessed to the theft, explaining that the money had been spent on renting a car and security guards, visiting restaurants and living in a rented apartment in Moscow. At the moment of his arrest, the suspect was on his way to a friend, and was planning to stay with him.

Currently the Investigative unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Vyaznikovsky District have initiated a criminal investigation in the grounds of a crime under part 3 of Article 158 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

The suspect was placed to custody.