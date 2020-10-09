Four women, - officers of the internal affairs bodies of the Russian Federation, have been sent to the Republic of Cyprus to participate in the maintenance of international peace and security activities - Major of the Police Tuyara Degtyareva from the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia), Captain of the Internal Service Irina Polezhayeva from the Republic of Khakasia, Captain of the Police Yulia Tarasco from the Kaliningrad Region and Captain of the Police Anna Khodos from the Novosibirsk Region.

All of them received special training and successfully passed the exams at the All-Russian Institute for Advanced Studies of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia. The educational institution is engaged in international cooperation in personnel training, scientific and pedagogical activities, as well as sending staff outside the Russian Federation to participate in international events and provide training for foreign specialists.

The mission for the first time included a representative of the police-dog service of the Russian MIA - Chief inspector-dog-handler of the subdivision for the search, detection and designation of targeted substances by their smell of the center of the police dog service of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Kaliningrad Region, Captain of the Police Yulia Tarasco. In 2018, she was recognized as the best in profession among officers of the dog-handling units of the internal affairs bodies of the Russian Federation. Knowledge of several foreign languages, as well as a rich practical experience of the service allowed her to pass a strict competitive selection for the peacekeeping mission.