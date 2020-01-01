“Officers of the Criminal Investigation Administration and the Center for Countering Extremism of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Kamchatka Territory with the participation of the Rosgvardia detained a suspect in preparation and attempting a contract murder.

The police received information that a resident of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky was going to organize the murder of her friend and had already found a man ready to fulfill her order.

Operational officers quickly identified the alleged victim as well as the man who had agreed to commit the murder. He said that the offender had promised to pay him for the murder of her friend 100,000 rubles, of which 45 had already been paid as an advance. He also confirmed his readiness to assist law enforcement authorities.

All further actions were under the control of the police. In order to confirm the fulfillment of the order, the murder was staged in the nearest forest strip, and staged photos were taken.

Then, under the operational control of the police, a meeting between the executor and the customer of the murder took place in her apartment. The woman believed in the reality of the photographs. She promised to pay the remaining amount to the pseudo-killer the next day and insisted on his leaving the city as soon as possible. The suspect was detained,” said the official spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.

The Investigative unit of the Investigative Committee of Russia for the Kamchatka Territory has initiated a criminal case on the grounds of a crime provided for by part 1 of Article 30, part 3 of Article 33 and part 2 of Article 105 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.