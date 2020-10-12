“Today, the Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, General of the Police of the Russian Federation Vladimir Kolokoltsev, via video-conference, introduced to the personnel of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous District - Yugra the new chief - Colonel of the Police Damir Satretdinov,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.

The Chief of the Russian MIA noted that most of the new leader's work biography was related to the service in units for economic security and combating the corruption. In 1994, Damir Satretdinov began his service as an operative of the economic crimes unit in one of the district divisions in the Astrakhan Region. In this line of work, he held leading positions in MIA territorial bodies of both the district level and the regional level. For three years, he headed the Administration for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA regional Administration. Then he was Deputy Chief - Chief of Police of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Astrakhan Region, and recently held a similar position in the Republic of Khakassia.

“The Khanty-Mansi Autonomous District - Yugra is of strategic importance for the development of the national economy. It is among the leaders in the production of electricity and in the natural gas production. It is one of the largest oil producing areas. All this, in turn, has a direct impact on the specifics of ensuring the economic security of the region. In particular, the fuel and energy complex requires increased attention from the internal affairs authorities,” the Minister said and demanded that Damir Satretdinov took measures to strengthen the economic security of the region.

Vladimir Kolokoltsev also gave instructions to intensify work in a number of other areas. Those were primarily the prevention of fraud and crimes committed with the use of IT technologies. The quality of the preliminary investigation should be constantly monitored. Special attention should be paid to road safety. The main result in this area is a decrease in the death rate in traffic accidents.

The Chief of the Agency stressed the importance of measures to prevent crimes committed by persons with a criminal record and persons in a state of alcoholic intoxication: “This is quite a difficult contingent, which requires targeted work. I know that significant funds have been allocated for the implementation of the state program of crime prevention in the region. It is important that the activities under the program cover all risk groups and have systemic nature”.

The Minister wished the newly appointed Chief success and noted that the personnel of the MIA Administration for the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous District - Yugra had sufficient potential and could effectively solve the tasks set.