The investigative unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Tahtamukaisky District have completed an investigation into the criminal case against a 30-year-old resident of the Krasnodar Territory.

Since January of this year, the Adygea police began receiving reports from residents of several settlements in the Tahtamukaisky District. All of them contained information on the theft of jewelry, cash and other property from private households.

After conducting pre-investigation checks on those statements, criminal cases were instituted.

Working at the scenes of the incidents, criminal investigators and forensic experts noted an important fact – in each case, penetration into the dwelling was carried out by pressing open plastic windows and doors.

The police officers carried out checks of previously convicted persons, as well as carried out measures to identify possible witnesses and eyewitnesses of those crimes. Those and other measures made it possible to obtain information that all the thefts were committed by a 30-year-old previously convicted resident of the Krasnodar Territory.

As a result of the planned operation, the suspect was detained. Talking to the police, the man confessed to the crime. The arrest was selected by Court as the preventive measure for him.

During the investigation, irrefutable evidence of his involvement in 7 burglaries was collected. The total amount of the damage exceeded 1 million rubles.

Currently, the criminal case with the approved indictment has been sent to the Tahtamukaisky District Court for consideration on the merits.