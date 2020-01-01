The Kirovsky District Court in Perm announced the sentence to four members of an organized group accused of attempted sale of prohibited substances on a particularly large scale.

We are talking about a kilogram of drugs, which was discovered as a result of a special operation conducted by criminal investigation officers of the regional GA in the Spring of 2018. The operatives found the package with prohibited substances on the roof of a van parked in the yard of the house of the cohabitants – drug dealers from the city of Zakamsk. It is known that back in 2016, the 45-year-old man and his common-law wife, born in 1970, organized the sale of drugs through an on-line store called Krokodil Gena.

Five people “worked” for the family of entrepreneurs: wholesale couriers, cache-fillers, operators. The daughter of the main defendant was also involved in the illegal business. The 31-year-old woman was acting as an operator.

Operatives have been investigating the activities of the on-line store employees for several months. The special operation to detain all participants was carried out in the Spring of 2018 together with Rosgvardia fighters. The house of the cohabitants from Zakamsk was taken by storm. In addition to a bag with a kilogram of drugs, the police found several dozen caches, which the defendants have already filled with drugs for consumers.

The case against four members of an organized group of drug dealers was heard by a jury, an unprecedented case in the history of judicial practice. As a result, the jurors unanimously delivered a guilty verdict to all four defendants. Accomplices in the crime, were sentenced by the Judge of the Kirovsky District Court to terms of imprisonment ranging from 4 to 12 years.