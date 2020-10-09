Investigators of the GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the Irkutsk Region have completed a preliminary investigation of the criminal case against members of a group of “black loggers” who were accused of illegal logging. The indictment was approved by the supervisory authority and sent to court for consideration on the merits. According to expert assessments the State Forest Fund of the Russian Federation suffered a damage of over 16 million rubles.

During the investigation it was established that the 29-year-old leader of the group and six of his alleged accomplices for several months carried out illegal logging of pine trees in the territory of the Alarsky and Zalarinsky forestries. To commit the illegal acts, the offenders used various methods of ensuring secrecy. In particular, a few kilometers from the logging sites, they put up a patrol and in case of danger warned each other by radio. The illegal activities of the defendants were suppressed by officers of the Administration for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia GA in June 2019. Then, during raids near the village of Kutulik, police detained two defendants when they were loading felled trees on vehicles. In the course of further operational and investigative actions detectives took the trail of their accomplices and identified six more illegal logging sites. Police officers seized logging equipment, tractors and chainsaws as physical evidence. The 29-year-old organizer of the criminal business, who was put on the federal wanted list, hid from law enforcement agencies for several months and was detained by police in March this year.

According to the results of the investigation, the defendants are charged with committing crimes under section 3 of Article 260 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. The sanction of this article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 7 years.